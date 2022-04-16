Madurai Chithirai Festival 2022: Two people die in 'stampede' during ceremony

Two people have died and some others injured in a stampede-like situation during the Madurai Chithirai festival in Tamil Nadu, reported news agency ANI. Sources from the Madurai government hospital told ANI the two died in the rush that followed the immersion of an idol Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river - which was a part of the festival.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He has ordered the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund to provide ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh each to the ones who are seriously injured. Further, ₹1 lakh will be given every person with minor injuries.

Huge crowds were seen in attendance as the annual chariot festival processions were carried out in the southern state. A large number of devotees gathered for the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river - for the unity and amity of the Saiva-Vaishnava.

Also read: Huge crowds as annual chariot festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu| Video

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A huge crowd of devotees witness the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai River, for the unity & amity of the Saiva-Vaishnava, as part of the #MaduraiChithiraiFestival2022 festival, in Madurai pic.twitter.com/9zDL92LaOD — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

The festival - which is celebrated during the Tamil month of Chithirai - saw muted celebrations in the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual festival is also known as Chithirai Thiruvizha, Meenakshi Kalyanam or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam. It commenced last week and the traditional flag hoisting was done at the Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai on Tuesday.

Also read: Karnataka temple festival begins with recital of Quran as usual

The festival celebrations last for one month - out of which the first 15 days mark the celebrations of the coronation of Goddess Meenakshi as the divine ruler of Madurai, and her marriage.

The festival highlights the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar. The wedding, also known as Thirukalyanam, was observed on Thursday at the iconic temple, according to the temple authorities. The Kallazhagar festival is being held on Saturday.