Magisterial probe into Mundka fire to be completed within 6 weeks

New Delhi: Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has approved the constitution of a magisterial inquiry under district magistrate (West) into the Mundka fire incident which claimed at least 27 lives. The inquiry has to be completed within six weeks and it will ascertain lapses from departments/agencies and the role of officers responsible for the lapses will be fixed and action taken against them, officials aware of the matter said.

The terms of reference of the magisterial inquiry include ascertaining the circumstances and causes of the fire, to ascertain violations of laws, rules, other related stipulations on the part of the owner, tenant, unknown persons related to the building in which the fire tragedy occurred, documents, seen by HT, stated.

An official said that the probe will pinpoint lapses on the part of the departments/agencies concerned and their relevant officers in relation to their expected role, responsibility and mandate and to fix responsibility of officers concerned for their lapses. “The inquiry will also recommend action against erring individuals, agencies and officers,” the official said.

It will also suggest remedial measures to prevent occurrence of such tragedies in future.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the site on Saturday, announced that a magisterial inquiry will be ordered and compensation of ₹10 lakh will be given to the families of the victims while the injured will be given ₹50,000.

