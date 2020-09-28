e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maha govt frames SOPs for reopening of restaurants: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maha govt frames SOPs for reopening of restaurants: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The chief minister interacted with representatives of associations of restaurateurs from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur via video conferencing, an official statement said.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Mumbai
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray(HT photo)
         

With the present lockdown in Maharashtra coming to end on September 30, the state government has framed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of restaurants and a decision will be taken once these guidelines are finalised, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.

The chief minister interacted with representatives of associations of restaurateurs from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur via video conferencing, an official statement said.

“The state government has framed SOPs for reopening restaurants and those have been sent to the people concerned.

“A decision about reopening restaurants will be taken once these (SOPs) are finalised,” the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

The chief minister said that given the Covid-19 threat, his government was taking steps cautiously and SOPs have been framed accordingly.

The SOPs are not for putting restaurateurs in trouble, he added.

Thackeray laid emphasis on wearing masks, cleaning hands and maintaining physical distance while living with Covid-19 and added these precautions need to be taken when restaurants are reopened.

“It will be important to take care of the health of chefs and other staffers in restaurants. They must wear masks, clean hands and ensure safety and cleanliness in restaurants,” the chief minister said.

He also spoke about the state government’s ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ initiative and urged restaurateurs to join it.

He also asked all the stake-holders to sit together and finalise SOPs.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte said the SOPs will be finalised after holding another round of meeting with representatives of restaurants, the statement said.

tags
top news
Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Scientist goes to massage parlour he found online, gets abducted; 3 arrested
Scientist goes to massage parlour he found online, gets abducted; 3 arrested
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
After 400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+, Odisha says no to opening religious places
After 400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+, Odisha says no to opening religious places
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In