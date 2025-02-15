Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, fire tenders at spot

Maha Kumbh fire: A fire broke out in an ashram in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh area on Saturday, PTI reported. Several fire tenders are present at the spot. Maha Kumbh fire: Several fire tenders are present to douse the fire.(PTI)

Prayagraj ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said that no loss of life has been reported in the fire and that the blaze is under control now.

“After receiving the information about the fire incident, fire services and other emergency services arrived at the spot within five minutes,” Bhaskar said, according to PTI. “There is officially no loss of life, but the investigation is underway. Fire is under control now.”

The incident comes two days after a blaze was reported in two different camps at Mahakumbh on Thursday.

The fire was reported from the Police Line Camp situated on Bindu Madhav Marg under Fire Station Nagvasuki and Ujjain Ashram Baba, next to Bapa Sitaram Pandal on Harishchandra Marg, Sector 18. Two tents were gutted, but no casualties were reported.

Chief fire officer (Mahakumbh) Pramod Sharma stated that the fire in the Police Line Camp was caused by a short circuit, while the cause of the fire in the ashram’s hut remains unknown.

Last week, a fire was reported at the 'kalpvasi' tent in the Sector 19 of the temporary township set up for the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Officials said that this fire was caused due to a gas leak.

On January 19, a massive fire broke out in the Maha Kumbh Mela area's Sector 19 due to a cylinder blast. While no casualties were reported, the blaze had left over a dozen camps gutted.

On January 25, two cars had caught fire in Sector 2 of the Maha Kumbh fair area.