Maha orders probe into Kangana’s ‘drug use’

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:01 IST

Mumbai/Shimla

Maharashtra ordered a probe on Tuesday into allegations by actor Adhyayan Suman that actor Kangana Ranaut consumed drugs even as an inconclusive Covid test delayed the latter’s departure from Himachal Pradesh to Mumbai, where a political row is brewing over her comments in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh said that Mumbai Police would be asked to probe into claims made by Suman made three years ago.

“Sena lawmakers Prabhu and Sarnaik had raised the issue about the revelation against Ranaut that she was on drugs. Suman was in a relationship with her and he had said that she used to force him to do drugs as well. Mumbai Police will look into the allegations,” Deshmukh said.

In the assembly, breach of privilege motions were moved and accepted against Ranaut and Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in the legislature for “defamatory” remarks on Mumbai and “derogatory” comments against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, respectively.

Deshmukh also said Ranaut’s statement likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was an insult to Mumbai and Maharashtra. “Mumbai and Maharashtra have given Ranaut everything, but in return she has played with the sentiments of the people. At least, 106 people had laid their lives for a unified Maharashtra. Not only the ruling parties, but even the opposition, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), must also condemn her statement,” he said.

His statement came on a day the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation served a notice to Ranaut, saying her Pali Hill office violated civic rules, and that action will be taken if she failed to reply in 24 hours. The actor, through her lawyer, requested seven days to reply.

Ranaut was given Y+ category security by the central government on Monday in the midst of a raging controversy triggered by her remarks likening Mumbai to PoK and subsequent protests by Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena.

Ranaut didn’t respond to Deshmukh’s statement but said BMC was intimidating her. “I have all the papers, BMC permissions and nothing has been done illegally in my property. BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice. Today, they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they will be demolishing entire structure.”

Ranaut, who was in Himachal Pradesh, wanted to return to Mumbai on Wednesday but swab samples taken of her and younger sister Rangoli Chandel for Covid-19 came back inconclusive in Manali, local officials said. A team from Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Mandi visited Ranaut to take fresh samples on Tuesday.

Her test report is expected to come late Tuesday night and if cleared, Ranaut is likely to leave for Mumbai on Wednesday morning . She will travel to Chandigarh via road and board a flight for Mumbai. Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said he spoke to Ranaut over the phone. “I have spoken to Kangana ji on phone. She told me she would leave for Mumbai on 9th,” said Thakur.

