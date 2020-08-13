e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra adds 11,813 new Covid-19 patients, 413 die, tally now over 5.6 lakh

Maharashtra adds 11,813 new Covid-19 patients, 413 die, tally now over 5.6 lakh

The death of 413 patients in the last 24 hours took the toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state to 19,063. Maharashtra happens to be the worst-hit state in the country, reporting a large number of patients, ever since the outbreak of the viral disease in the country in March.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Municipality workers and family members being sanitized after cremating a person who died of Covid-19 during Unlock 3.0 in Karad, Maharashtra.
Municipality workers and family members being sanitized after cremating a person who died of Covid-19 during Unlock 3.0 in Karad, Maharashtra.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

With a single-day spike of 11,813 coronavirus patients in the state, the Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra on Thursday mounted to 5,60,126, the health department said.

The death of 413 patients in the last 24 hours took the toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state to 19,063. Maharashtra happens to be the worst-hit state in the country, reporting a large number of patients, ever since the outbreak of the viral disease in the country in March.

On Thursday, 9,115 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals across the state, with the number of active cases being 1,49,798. Nearly 3,90,958 people have so far recovered from the highly infectious disease in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | Record single-day spike of 66,999 cases takes India’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 2.4 million

Despite being accused of low testing, the Maharashtra government has tested samples of 29,76,090 people till date to detect the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

At least 381 personnel of the Maharashtra Police also tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and three others succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said. With the three new fatalities, the Covid-19 death toll in the state police force has touched 124.

Till date about 11,773 police personnel have contracted the deadly infection in Maharashtra while discharging their duties. A total of 9,416 policemen have also recovered from the disease, while 2,233 are currently undergoing treatment, the official said.

ALSO READ| Maharashtra govt refuses to reopen temples in view of Covid-19 pandemic

India, however, on Thursday posted the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 patients in a single day. With this, the total number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 have touched nearly 17 lakh (16,95,982) today. The country’s case fatality rate has also improved to 1.96%, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data showed.

But with a record single-day increase of 66,999 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 23,96,637 on Thursday, while the number of patients who have recovered from the disease surged to 16,95,982, pushing the recovery rate to 70.77 per cent in the country, according to Union health ministry data.

India crossed the 20-lakh mark in terms of Covid-19 patients on August 7. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 2,68,45,688 samples were tested in the country till August 12, including 8,30,391 on Wednesday, the highest number of tests performed in a day.

tags
top news
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In