Maharashtra adds 11,813 new Covid-19 patients, 413 die, tally now over 5.6 lakh

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:09 IST

With a single-day spike of 11,813 coronavirus patients in the state, the Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra on Thursday mounted to 5,60,126, the health department said.

The death of 413 patients in the last 24 hours took the toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state to 19,063. Maharashtra happens to be the worst-hit state in the country, reporting a large number of patients, ever since the outbreak of the viral disease in the country in March.

On Thursday, 9,115 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals across the state, with the number of active cases being 1,49,798. Nearly 3,90,958 people have so far recovered from the highly infectious disease in Maharashtra.

Despite being accused of low testing, the Maharashtra government has tested samples of 29,76,090 people till date to detect the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

At least 381 personnel of the Maharashtra Police also tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and three others succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said. With the three new fatalities, the Covid-19 death toll in the state police force has touched 124.

Till date about 11,773 police personnel have contracted the deadly infection in Maharashtra while discharging their duties. A total of 9,416 policemen have also recovered from the disease, while 2,233 are currently undergoing treatment, the official said.

India, however, on Thursday posted the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 patients in a single day. With this, the total number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 have touched nearly 17 lakh (16,95,982) today. The country’s case fatality rate has also improved to 1.96%, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data showed.

But with a record single-day increase of 66,999 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 23,96,637 on Thursday, while the number of patients who have recovered from the disease surged to 16,95,982, pushing the recovery rate to 70.77 per cent in the country, according to Union health ministry data.

India crossed the 20-lakh mark in terms of Covid-19 patients on August 7. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 2,68,45,688 samples were tested in the country till August 12, including 8,30,391 on Wednesday, the highest number of tests performed in a day.