e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Maharashtra Assembly clears bill making Marathi mandatory in schools

Maharashtra Assembly clears bill making Marathi mandatory in schools

Marathi will become a compulsory subject in all schools from standard 1st to 10th in a phased manner from the academic year 2020-2021, Maharashtra’s minister for Marathi language said.

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 18:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
School students in Thane took out a rally on Thursday morning on the occasion of Marathi Language Day. The state assembly has cleared a bill that makes Marathi a compulsory subject in all schools.
School students in Thane took out a rally on Thursday morning on the occasion of Marathi Language Day. The state assembly has cleared a bill that makes Marathi a compulsory subject in all schools. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )
         

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill which makes Marathi a compulsory subject across all schools in the state.

The development came on `Marathi Bhasha Din’ (Marathi language day) which is celebrated on February 27, the birth anniversary of poet and Jnanpith award winner late V V Shirwadkar.

The state Legislative Council had passed the legislation, titled `Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Bill, 2020’, on Wednesday.

Minister for Marathi Language Subhash Desai introduced the bill in the Lower House on Thursday.

Desai said the legislation was on the lines of laws in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, and it makes teaching and studying Marathi compulsory in all schools (irrespective of the board to which they are affiliated).

Marathi will become a compulsory subject in all schools from standard 1st to 10th in a phased manner from the academic year 2020-2021, he said.

It will be introduced in the first and sixth standards from the coming academic year and extended to further classes in subsequent years.

The subject will be, thus, taught from 1st to 10th standards from 2024, and the schools will follow a curriculum prescribed by the government.

The government will have the power to exempt a student or a class of students from all or any of the provisionsof the Act, Desai said.

The Act also provides for a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for non-compliance.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the bill but objected to the provision of exemption.

“This will create a loophole. The penalty of Rs 1 lakh is too low. Several schools charge fees ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. Paying Rs 1 lakh would not be a problem for them,” the BJP leader said.

“There is also no provision for penalising repeat offenders,” he added.

Desai said the rules that are to be framed under the Act would ensure there is no misuse of the exemption.

“The clause is for students coming from outside Maharashtra,” he said.

He cited the example of someone from outside the state taking admission in Maharashtra in the seventh standard. The exemption was meant for such students as they would not be able to catch up with local students who would be studying the subject from the 1st standard, the minister said.

Fadnavis, however, was not satisfied by the clarification. Southern states do not have such a clause, he said.

If someone comes to Maharashtra from outside, it does not mean he or she should not learn Marathi, the former chief minister said.

The House then passed the bill unanimously.

tags
top news
Police sets up two Crime Branch special teams to probe north-east Delhi riots
Police sets up two Crime Branch special teams to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
For friend Pakistan, China to send 1,00,000 ducks to stave off locust swarm
For friend Pakistan, China to send 1,00,000 ducks to stave off locust swarm
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
Golden Langurs disappear from Umananda Temple
Golden Langurs disappear from Umananda Temple
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news