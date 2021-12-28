Home / India News / Maharashtra assembly hit by Covid, 54 test positive
Maharashtra assembly hit by Covid, 54 test positive

Maharashtra, Apr 05 (ANI): BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

The winter session of Maharashtra assembly was hit by Covid-19, as at least 54 people, including two ministers, tested positive for the virus since last Saturday, people familiar with the matter said.

The session was held from December 22 to December 28.

School education minister Varsha Gaikwad and tribal development minister K C Padavi were among those who tested positive for the virus.

“I learned today (Tuesday) that I tested positive for Covid-19 after getting symptoms yesterday (Monday) evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I am fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me over the past few days to take precautions,” Gaikwad posted on Twitter.

Besides the two ministers, several house staffers, police personnel and journalists who covered the proceedings were infected.

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Sameer Meghe also contracted the virus, the people cited above said.

“Till now, 54 people have tested positive for Covid-19 virus in our testing,” a senior official at the assembly said, seeking anonymity.

The assembly secretariat had made it mandatory for all participating members to undergo Covid tests twice during the five-day long session: first at the beginning of the session and then after a gap of three days.

More than 2,300 people were tested for the virus at a camp set up for those attending or covering the session, over the weekend.

