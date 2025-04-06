Maharashtra Congress chief claims BJP government wants Padmanabhaswamy Temple gold

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal alleged on Sunday that the BJP-led government had set its eyes on grabbing the Padmanabhaswamy Temple gold after seeking to acquire Waqf land through the amendment bill. Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal (C) during a press conference. (HT photo)

"When the British decided to make Delhi their capital, there was a demand that places of worship be kept safe while acquiring land. For this purpose, the Waqf Board was formed in 1913 through the Rehabilitation Act. It was formed to keep places of worship of all religions safe, and special rights were given to temples, mosques, and gurdwaras," he said.

He alleged the BJP government was trying to acquire land after passing the Waqf Amendment Bill.

"They want to grab the huge amount of gold in the Padmanabhaswamy Temple," he added.

The Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram is considered the sacred abode of Lord Vishnu in the Sri Vaishnava tradition.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament last week. Several Muslim bodies, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, have slammed the government move. They have also called out political parties, including BJP allies, for backing the bill despite posing as having a secular ideology.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed yesterday that the BJP had set its eyes on the properties of Christians after setting a precedent by passing the bill.

JP Nadda clarifies

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda said on Sunday that the Centre didn't want to control Waqf Boards but ensure that they operated within the bounds of law so that their assets were used in the promotion of education, healthcare and employment for the Muslim community.

Also read: Parliament passes Waqf Amendment Bill 2025; BJD MP backs it in Rajya Sabha. What next? 10 points

"We are only asking those operating (the Waqf Boards) to do it as per rules. You will have to do it as per the rules," he said.

"We do not seek to control the Waqf Board. Our goal is to ensure that those managing it operate within the bounds of law and adhere to established rules. The properties and funds of the Waqf Board should be dedicated to promoting education, providing healthcare and employment opportunities for the Muslim community," the BJP chief added.

With inputs from PTI