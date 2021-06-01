Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 tally falls to 14,123, fatalities rise to 477

Maharashtra's daily count of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) dipped further to 14,123 on Tuesday, according to state government's health bulletin. With this, the total caseload reached 57,61,015.

This is the third consecutive day that the number of daily cases in Maharashtra stayed below the 20,000-mark.

The number of daily fatalities due to the disease increased to 477, which took the death toll to 96,198.

Meanwhile, state capital Mumbai reported 830 new Covid-19 cases and 23 fresh fatalities on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 7,06,118 and the death toll to 14,849.

Mumbai reported 164 more new cases, but six lesser deaths as compared to May 31, when the city had witnessed 666 infections and 29 fatalities.

Mumbai's Covid-19 growth rate in the period between May 25 and May 31 was 0.15 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 453 days, according to its civic body BrihanMumbai municipal corporation (BMC).

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced extension of lockdown-like curbs in the state till June 15, but said that relaxations will be granted depending upon the Covid-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

In municipal corporations or regions of districts with less than 10 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate and where the availability of occupied oxygen beds will be less than 40 per cent, all the establishments/shops engaged in essential commodities and services that are presently opened from 7 am to 11 am can now remain open from 7 am to 2 pm, the government said in an order.

For districts and corporations having more than a 20 per cent positivity rate and where over 75 per cent of oxygen beds are occupied, the borders of such districts will be closed and no person will be allowed to enter or exit in such districts.