e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra farmers launch day-long protests against farm laws

Maharashtra farmers launch day-long protests against farm laws

Farmers marched to the offices of district tehsildars and district collectors to express their solidarity with cultivators outside Delhi to demand repeal of farm laws passed in September

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:50 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

Farmers across Maharashtra marched to offices of tehsildars and district collectors to express their solidarity with cultivators camping outside Delhi to demand repeal of farm laws passed in September to liberalise the sector. The All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), an umbrella body of over 500 farmer organisations, organised the marches.

Over 80 organisations in Maharashtra are participating in Thursday’s protests. Farm labours, trade unions, bank employees, etc, were also backing their solidarity marches, the AIKS said.

Also read | Centre, farmers begin fresh talks; MSP assurance on the table

Ajit Navale, AIK’s Maharashtra general secretary, said they will issue a detailed statement at the end of the day.

In Mumbai, Trade Unions Joint Action Committee formed to coordinate the protests organised a protest at Parel.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant said they are also holding statewide protests at the tehsil and district levels. “The protests started at 11am this [Thursday] morning. ...party workers in large numbers are protesting at tehsildars’ offices. We have left it up to the district level Congress leadership to decide the nature of the protest.”

tags
top news
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In