Maharashtra govt attacks Centre over ‘vendetta politics’, BJP says Malik must resign

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday strongly reacted to the arrest of minority affairs minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, accusing the Centre of “misusing its power”.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, refuted the charges and said leaders of the ruling parties can move court if they feel there is abuse of power. They also demanded the NCP leader’s resignation and warned of protests if he did not step down.

The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate area around 8 am in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Soon after his arrest, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said his party had anticipated such an action as Malik has been a vocal critic of the Centre.

“...Malik was speaking openly (against the Centre). We were sure that he was going to be harassed,” Pawar said.

“It is simple to link a Muslim (political) worker with Dawood (Ibrahim). I also faced similar allegations when I was the chief minister. An environment was created (against me) which lasted for some 25 years. Link people with a name, harass and defame them by misusing power. The same is happening in this case,” he added.

Malik had been in the news for the last few months after he made a number of personal and service-related allegations of wrongdoings against former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has denied them. The charges came soon after the NCB conducted raids at a cruise in October last year and arrested 20 people, including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

“The way Nawab bhai was making revelations, I am not surprised over the ED action as we have been getting such threats through tweets and allegations. It is unfortunate to see that politics has come to this,” NCP MP and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule said.

Sule added that Maharashtra has never bowed down before the Centre and it never will.

It is unfortunate that the Centre was using its machinery against the BJP’s political rivals in a “suppressive” manner, she said.

“Once you quit your own party and join them, then the notice disappears or goes into a shredder. We should know which shredder is this,” she said sarcastically without taking any name.

“The Union government has used central agencies with vendetta to target several people. Malik is an honourable minister of the state. It was required to issue him a notice if he is to be investigated in any case. But, the notice was not served. He was taken from his home early in the morning to the ED office. This is against democracy and the common man’s rights,” home minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil said.

The Shiv Sena and Congress, which share power with the NCP in the state, also threw their weight behind the 62-year-old minister, saying they need to unitedly fight against the tactics to silence political opponents.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut termed the arrest as a “challenge to the Maharashtra government”.

“This (the arrest) is a challenge to the Maharashtra government. The central investigation agencies, like a mafia, are targeting BJP’s political opponents who expose falsehood. But, truth will prevail and the fight will continue,” the Sena spokesperson said.

“This (targeting of individuals by digging old cases) will continue till 2024 (next Lok Sabha elections) and after that, they will have to face the consequences,” he said.

State Congress chief Nana Patole termed Malik’s questioning by the ED as an act of “revenge” and said the need of the hour was to unitedly fight against the tactics to silence political opponents. The Congress stands firmly with Malik, who has been raising his voice against the BJP’s “anti-people” policies and its “arrogance of power”, he said.

Rejecting the allegations against the party and Centre, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said NCP can move court to seek justice.

“If the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi leaders think that the action against their leaders is out of political vendetta, they are free to move court seeking justice. If there is nothing wrong done by their leaders, why are they scared of action?” Patil said.

“We (BJP) have been subjected to injustice for the last 27 months (by the state government), but when our 12 MLAs were suspended, we went to court and got justice. Similarly, if they think that victimisation is happening, they should approach the court,” he added.

Patil was referring to the suspension of 12 BJP legislators by the Maharashtra Assembly, for a one-year period beginning July 5, 2021, for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer in the House. The decision was set aside by the Supreme Court in January this year.

Addressing reporters later, Patil said: “Nawab Malik has been arrested, he should resign now. We demand his resignation. If he doesn’t, we will protest. How are they running the government? There’s a long list of allegations against Maharashtra ministers, will get tired reading it.”