Mumbai, Employees of the Maharashtra government cannot criticise the existing or past policies of the state government or any other dispensation in the country, according to the new social media guidelines issued on Monday. Maharashtra govt employees can't criticise policies of govt, as per new state social media norms

A Government Resolution also stated that the employees will have to maintain separate accounts for personal and official uses. They are not supposed to use apps that are either banned by the state government or by the Centre.

Employees violating these norms will face action under the Maharashtra Civil Service Conduct Rules 1979, the GR said.

The state government employees are supposed to use social media very responsibly. Officers can post about the good work done by them, but care should be taken if it is not self-praise, it said.

The rules apply to employees and officers of the state government, those with local bodies, contract staffers, and public sector undertakings of the state government.

The GR further stated that state government employees should not download objectionable, discriminatory, defamatory content or posts that evoke hatred.

It also states that the personal account should not have anything other than the employee's photograph.

The GR asked employees not to post anything on social media, which shows a designation or images of the government logo, uniform, or official properties like office buildings or vehicles.

Employees can use messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and others for the coordination of official work.

Only officials authorised by the government can use official media for publicising government schemes, projects, and public participation with the approval of the competent authority.

No confidential dossiers, official documents can be partly or fully uploaded, forwarded or shared without prior permission or authorisation, the GR said.

The employees are also supposed to hand over the official social media account to their successor official before retirement or transfer.

