Mumbai, In a significant initiative, the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday accorded the agriculture status to the fisheries sector, enabling fishermen to avail of facilities and concessions on par with farmers. Maharashtra govt grants agriculture status to fisheries sector; 'move will boost production'

The decision will benefit fishermen and fish conservationists who can claim water, electricity, and other infrastructure facilities.

State Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane hailed the cabinet move as "historic and revolutionary".

He said 4,83,000 fishermen will be benefited.

"The fisheries sector in Maharashtra has the potential for substantial production and generate income, just like traditional agriculture. Due to the lack of agricultural status, fishermen, aqua-culturists, and fish farmers were deprived of several basic facilities and benefits," he told reporters.

This decision will strengthen the rural economy as fisheries stakeholders are set to receive various infrastructural facilities and subsidies, Rane added.

"There will be a significant increase in the state's fish production. Just as farmers benefit from subsidies for seeds, tractors, ploughs and fertilisers, fishermen will now receive subsidies for purchasing fish seed, feed, paddle-wheel aerators, and air pumps," the minister informed.

He said the decision allows fish farmers and aqua-culturists to claim insurance, like the crop insurance for farmers, to cover losses in fish seed and production.

In case of natural disasters like droughts or excessive rainfall, fishermen will receive government relief packages similar to those provided to farmers, he said.

"Granting agriculture status to fisheries will drive economic development in coastal and inland regions, create employment opportunities, and generate income. Since fishermen are now recognised as agricultural farmers, they will receive subsidies on electricity charges," Rane stated.

Rane further said that fish farmers, fishery development projects, related factories, and processing units will receive electricity at agricultural rates.

"Fish farmers will be eligible for Kisan Credit Cards, agricultural-rate loans from banks, and insurance coverage at subsidised agricultural rates," the minister said, noting that the fisheries sector contributes significantly to foreign exchange earnings and the supply of protein-rich food for the country.

"Like agriculture, the fisheries sector in Maharashtra can generate strong production and income. Fishermen will get facilities like electricity subsidies, Kisan Credit Cards, loans at agricultural rates, discounted insurance, and equipment subsidies, leading to increased fish production," he added.

