Nagpur, The Maharashtra government has approved the construction of a new road and a bridge over the Bhima river connecting Tulapur, the site of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's sacrifice, and Vadhu Budruk, his memorial site in Pune district. Maharashtra govt nod for new road and bridge linking Sambhaji Maharaj's sacrifice and memorial sites

The new bridge will cut down the travel distance from the current 14 km to about 6.5 km, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who chaired a meeting of the Development Plan Apex Committee on Wednesday.

Tulapur has great significance in Maratha history. Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was tortured and executed by Mughal forces in Tulapur village. His samadhi was built in Vadhu Budruk village.

Fadnavis said suggestions from residents must be considered before executing the development plans for Tulapur and Vadhu Budruk.

Fadnavis said thousands visit both locations to pay tribute to Sambhaji Maharaj, and the new connectivity will significantly reduce travel time.

The current route covers 14 km and takes around 30 to 40 minutes. The new bridge will cut down the travel distance to 6.5 km, he said.

Fadnavis said the bridge should include a viewing gallery and its design should reflect the historical period of Sambhaji Maharaj. He also directed authorities to undertake riverfront development, lighting, beautification and guide training so visitors receive accurate historical information.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the bridge must be wide enough to manage traffic flow and should be constructed to encourage visitors to explore the viewing gallery. He also called for initiating land acquisition for the proposed road.

The development plan includes a museum, administrative building, souvenir shops, entrance gate, river ghats, parking areas, toilets and a food court at both Tulapur and Vadhu Budruk. A 12-metre-wide viewing gallery on the bridge and 100-foot Hindavi Swarajya flags at both locations are also part of the proposal, according to an official release.

