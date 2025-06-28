Mumbai, In a bid to weed out illegal Bangladeshi beneficiaries of welfare schemes, the Maharashtra government has directed various departments to scrutinise verification documents, particularly those related to identity, residence, and entitlement to benefits. Maharashtra govt orders extensive scrutiny of docus to identify illegal Bangladeshi beneficiaries

Citing growing concerns over national security and misuse of public resources, a Government Resolution issued on Friday directed departments to maintain a record of individuals who obtained government certificates using forged or manipulated documents.

These individuals, once identified, will be blacklisted and their details made publicly available on departmental websites to prevent further misuse across government bodies.

Applicants seeking benefits under personal welfare schemes will now be required to sign declarations confirming their Indian citizenship and acknowledging that any false claim based on fake documentation could lead to criminal prosecution.

The GR noted that illegal immigrants, especially in urban and rural areas, are using counterfeit documents to access subsidies and employment opportunities.

"This not only leads to an undue burden on the state exchequer but also raises concerns of internal security, especially if such individuals go unchecked in sensitive sectors".

The government has mandated that all documents- particularly those related to identity, residence, and entitlement to benefits- should be issued in digital format, embedded with barcodes or QR codes to allow real-time verification.

"Departments have been told to implement online systems that can validate the authenticity of submitted certificates directly with the issuing authority," the GR said.

The government observed higher chances of forgery and tampering in rural Maharashtra where documents are often still issued manually.

It also noted that low-wage illegal immigrants often find employment in household or agricultural work in villages, where background verification is rarely carried out.

The government directed district administrations to increase vigilance. It said Police Patils will be tasked with reporting any suspicious undocumented individuals residing in their jurisdiction. Instructions in this regard will be uniformly issued by district collectors.

"Contractual staff working in government departments who are involved in the preparation or issuance of official documents will be made legally accountable if found to have facilitated such forgery, knowingly or unknowingly," the GR said.

The government directed authorities to immediately cancel documents such as government certificates possessed by illegal Bangladeshi nationals. If necessary, amendments to the relevant laws, rules or regulations will be carried out in consultation with the legal department, it said.

The government said owners of commercial establishments where illegal Bangladeshi migrants are found working will be held accountable.

"It should be ensured that illegal Bangladeshi migrants will not be given employment at any cost. This directive is part of a broader administrative push to ensure the integrity of public services and protect national interests, the GR said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.