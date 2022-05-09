Maharashtra govt plans to oppose Ranas’ bail

The Maharashtra government will ask a sessions court on Monday to cancel bail of Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana and her husband and independent MLA Ravi Rana, as the duo violated a bail condition of not speaking to the media on the reciting of the Hanuman Chalisa case, special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said on Sunday.

The couple spoke to the media outside a hospital on Sunday morning after Navneet Rana’s discharge. Both were released on Thursday after 12 days in custody by the sessions court.

The two independent lawmakers were arrested on April 23 for threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at Kalanagar in Bandra East.

After careful perusal of the conversation of the couple, it was clear that they had violated the bail condition, Gharat said. “We (the state) are duty bound to bring it to the notice of the court about the same and will seek cancellation of the bail granted to the couple,” he said.

Navneet Rana is an independent Lok Sabha MP from Amravati in Vidarbha. Her husband is a three-term MLA from Badnera in Amravati district.

The couple were arrested by Khar police and booked on charges of sedition and for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and race.

Navneet Rana was released from Byculla prison around 2pm on Thursday and was taken to Lilavati Hospital as she was said to be suffering from chest pain, body ache and hypertension. Ravi Rana was released from Taloja central jail later in the day.