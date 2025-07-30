Mumbai, Speakers at a state-level workshop on Wednesday called for various measures, including coordination among the Maharashtra government and other stakeholders, to combat human trafficking. Maharashtra govt to induct anti-human trafficking measures in revised policies for women

The workshop titled "From Sensitivity to Commitment, Fight Against Exploitation" was organised by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women to mark the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

Addressing the event, Deputy Chairperson of the State Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe

"All stakeholders, including the police, civil society, legal services, and NGOs, must coordinate effectively," Gorhe said.

She called for a people's movement to combat human trafficking while affirming the state government's commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of women.

"Technological tools must be used to increase conviction rates in trafficking cases. All stakeholders- police, civil society, legal services, and NGOs- must coordinate effectively. Social media misuse must be addressed, and survivor confidentiality ensured," Gorhe said.

A booklet on legal provisions and victim support measures, as well as a report on commercial sexual exploitation in Vidarbha, was released during the event.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced that the state government will incorporate anti-human trafficking measures into the revised women and child policies.

"Along with legal action, a change in societal mindset towards survivors is essential," she added.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde called for a coordinated approach to policy making.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Meghana Bordikar stated that the workshop aimed to prepare an actionable plan against exploitation, with increased engagement with students and youth.

Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar stated that more than 45,193 missing women and children were traced under Operation Muskan between 2015 and 2024. He also mentioned Nagpur Police's Operation Shakti, which rescued women from massage parlours and red-light areas.

State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar said 24 trafficked women from Oman, Muscat, and Dubai were repatriated to India over the past three years with the support of the National Commission for Women, anti-human trafficking units, and the Indian Embassy in Oman.

She emphasised the need to eradicate deep-rooted social evils such as dowry, female foeticide, and harmful customs.

Chakankar also announced a partnership with Meta to act on social media-based crimes within 24 hours, and said the rising conviction rate in domestic violence cases is a sign of progress.

