Pune, Maharashtra health department has issued a notice to a private hospital in Pune after a woman who donated a part of her liver to her husband died days after he passed away following a transplant surgery, an official said on Sunday. Maharashtra health dept issues notice to hospital as couple dies after liver transplant surgery

The Sahyadri Hospitals has been directed to submit all details regarding the transplant procedure by Monday, said Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr. Nagnath Yempalle.

"We have issued a notice to the hospital and sought details of the recipient and the donor, their video recordings, and the line of treatment. The hospital has been asked to furnish all the details by 10 am on Monday," he said.

The patient, identified as Bapu Komkar, and his wife Kamini, who donated part of her liver, underwent surgeries at the hospital on August 15.

Bapu Komkar's health deteriorated after the transplant surgery, and he passed away on August 17. Kamini developed an infection on August 21 and died during treatment.

Their family members have alleged medical negligence and demanded an inquiry.

The hospital stated that the surgeries were conducted as per the standard medical protocols.

"We are fully cooperating in the investigation. We are committed to providing all necessary information and support to ensure a thorough review of this matter," the hospital said in a statement, confirming the receipt of the notice.

It stated that the patient was a high-risk individual with many complications.

"We deeply sympathise with the Komkar family in this time of immense loss. A living donor liver transplant is one of the most complex procedures, and in this case, the patient was a high-risk patient with many complications," it said.

The hospital further stated that the family and donor were fully counselled about surgical risks in advance.

"The surgeries were carried out following standard medical protocols. Unfortunately, the recipient developed cardiogenic shock after the transplant and could not be revived despite all efforts," it read.

On Kamini Komkar's health, the hospital said she initially recovered well, but later developed septic shock and multi-organ dysfunction, which could not be controlled even with advanced treatment.

"We remain committed to providing the highest standards of care and extend our full support to the bereaved family during this tragic time," the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.