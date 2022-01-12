Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Maharashtra may see a rise in Covid hospitalisation by January end: Health department

The present demand of oxygen in the state is 400 metric tonnes and if the oxygen demand rises to 700 metric tonnes, then stricter curbs will be required, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray reportedly told in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. 
Covid-19 testing is going on in a station in Maharashtra. ((Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo))
Published on Jan 12, 2022 11:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Maharashtra health department on Wednesday told the state Cabinet that there could be a spike in the hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients in the last week of January or in the first week of February. The health department made this projection during a presentation before the state cabinet and the cabinet expressed concern over the projection, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, as reported by PTI.

The daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state has witnessed a rise, it said, adding that the present demand is 400 metric tonnes. "If the oxygen demand rises to 700 metric tonnes, then stricter curbs will be required. Considering this fact, the district administration should expedite vaccination and take necessary steps," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during the meeting. 

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the coronavirus curve in the state is not flattening despite a dip in the number of daily infections. However, the plus point is that out of the 2.25 lakh active cases, only 14 per cent are under hospitalisation. 

Saying that he does not see the situation stabilise by January end or by early February, the health minister urged those who have not undergone vaccination to take jabs, besides strictly adhering to the mask rules. 

RELATED STORIES

"The cases have seen a decline in the last two days, but this does not mean that the curve is flattening. There are 46,000 cases today. So there is no flattening of the curve," Tope said.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported over 46,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and Mumbai reported 16,420 cases. Earlier in the day, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said the numbers of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai are coming down.

(With PTI inputs)

