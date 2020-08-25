Maharashtra records over 500k Covid recoveries

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:13 IST

Maharashtra has achieved a milestone of treating over 500,000 Covid-19 patients after 14,219 recoveries were recorded on Monday. It is also the highest single-day recoveries recorded thus far that has pushed the tally up to 502,490.

The state has crossed the 500,000 mark within ten days after it recorded 400,000 recoveries on August 14. It had reached even that milestone in nine days as it crossed 300,000 recoveries on August 5. It had taken the state 11 days for that as 200,000 recoveries were reported on July 25. In the beginning, it took 116 days for the state to reach 100,000 recoveries on July 2 and 23 days to arrive at 200,000 recoveries, show the statistics.

Since August 1), the total number of recoveries reported, at 246,332, is a wee bit short of the total number of new infections at 271,719.

The recovery rate has also seen an improvement. It has improved to 72.47% from 70.9% a week ago on August 17 and 55.99% on July 24, a month ago. The national recovery rate was 75.27%, as on Monday.

However, the number of daily cases in the state continued to be the highest in the country and is still rising gradually.

On Monday, Maharashtra inched closer to 700,000 mark with 11,015 new infections taking the count to 693,398.

The number of active cases is 168,126, which comes to 24.24% of the total cases reported so far.

Death toll in the state has reached 22,465. Of the 212 deaths reported this month, 164 were reported in the last 48 hours, another 19 deaths from last one week while the rest 29 deaths from the period before that, the health officials said.

It is still the lowest since July 20, when 176 deaths were reported. On July 27, the state reported 227 casualties.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the state is going through its most crucial phase. “We are facing very challenging situation as festivals and monsoon, which led to the spread of other diseases, have come at the same time and local authorities will have to be more vigilant even if cases are reducing at some places,” he said during a review meeting on Covid-19 situation of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporations where the Covid-19 cases had shot up since early June.

Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said the different cities are witnessing a peak at different times and they are hoping for flattening of the curve soon. “Going by the experience of other countries, there is a plateau after reaching a peak and then, cases start declining after sometime. In our state, peak is coming at different times in different cities. For instance, Mumbai has experienced a plateau but Pune, Solapur and Sangli are currently experiencing peak,” he told HT.

State health minister Rajesh Tope had recently said they expected the downward trend of infection after mid-September.