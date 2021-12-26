Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maharashtra school sealed after 48 students, 3 staff test positive for Covid-19
india news

Maharashtra school sealed after 48 students, 3 staff test positive for Covid-19

Earlier last week, 19 students from the residential school in Parner tehsil had tested positive for the viral infection. Health officials said most of the students and teachers are asymptomatic.
All the students and staff members had to undergo RT-PCR tests after 51 people tested positive for the Covid-19 infection at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 06:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The number of Covid-19 cases at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district has climbed to 51 from 19 on Sunday. These 51 patients include 48 students and three teachers, officials from the local administration said. The residential school has been sealed after the outbreak of the viral infection.

Earlier last week, 19 students from the residential school in Parner tehsil had tested positive for the viral infection. Health officials said most of the students and teachers are asymptomatic.

“So far, 51 people, including 48 students and three staff members, from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. All of them have been isolated and hospitalised. Most students are asymptomatic and their health is stable,” said Parner taluka health officer Dr Prakash Lalge.

According to the local administration, all the students and staff members had to undergo RT-PCR tests. The residential school has over 400 students distributed across classes 5 to 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP