Maharashtra school sealed after 48 students, 3 staff test positive for Covid-19

The number of Covid-19 cases at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district has climbed to 51 from 19 on Sunday. These 51 patients include 48 students and three teachers, officials from the local administration said. The residential school has been sealed after the outbreak of the viral infection.

Earlier last week, 19 students from the residential school in Parner tehsil had tested positive for the viral infection. Health officials said most of the students and teachers are asymptomatic.

“So far, 51 people, including 48 students and three staff members, from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. All of them have been isolated and hospitalised. Most students are asymptomatic and their health is stable,” said Parner taluka health officer Dr Prakash Lalge.

According to the local administration, all the students and staff members had to undergo RT-PCR tests. The residential school has over 400 students distributed across classes 5 to 12.