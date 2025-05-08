Mumbai, The Maharashtra Social Justice Department has launched a review of its existing welfare schemes and scholarships to widen their scope and financial allocations so that beneficiaries can be served better, a senior official said on Thursday. Maharashtra social justice dept reviews schemes to expand reach and boost funding

Some of the current schemes have become outdated or financially inadequate, prompting the need for detailed meetings to assess each initiative, the senior official told PTI.

“Many of our schemes, including scholarships, offer assistance that’s no longer meaningful in today’s context,” the official said.

“Take, for instance, the pre-matric scholarship for Scheduled Caste students – it provides just ₹150 . That amount hardly covers any real educational expenses. We are working on increasing such allocations so students can truly benefit,” the official said.

The review extends beyond scholarships. Schemes tied to cooperative industrial units, tractor distribution, entrepreneurship promotion, and various development corporations under the department are also being reassessed to ensure their continued relevance and effectiveness.

When asked about the financial implications of this expansion, the official said, “Our budget for 2025-26 has increased significantly—from ₹15,893 crore last year to ₹22,658 crore now. This ₹6,765 crore boost allows us to support more beneficiaries and improve the financial assistance offered under key schemes.”

On whether the department could generate revenue like a few others in the state, the official said, “The Social Justice Department is a welfare-oriented body. We do not have, nor should we be expected to have, revenue-generating mechanisms. Our role is to serve the underprivileged.”

The official also said that a big chunk of the increased budget, about ₹3,960 crore of the ₹6,765 crore, will be transferred to the Women and Child Development Department to support the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’.

“This money is specifically meant for Scheduled Caste women beneficiaries of the scheme, but the disbursement is routed through the WCD Department. It is our way of ensuring eligible women receive their monthly ₹1,500 assistance,” the official explained.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.