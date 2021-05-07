Maharashtra transfers ‘encounter specialist’ Daya Nayak to Gondia

The state government on Thursday evening issued orders transferring two police inspectors, including “encounter specialist” Daya Nayak, outside Mumbai. Nayak is credited with eliminating over 80 criminals in so-called police encounters.

Nayak, who was posted with Juhu unit of the anti-terrorism squad (ATS), has been transferred to Gondia district, whereas another officer, police inspector Rajkumar Kothmire of the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Thane police, is transferred to Maoist-hit Gadchiroli district.

The order stated that both the officers were transferred on administrative grounds.

Daya Nayak was part of the ATS investigating team probing the Antilia bomb scare case and arrested two accused – cricket bookie Naresh Gor and former police constable Vinayak Shinde – for allegedly providing logistical support to controversial police officer Sachin Vaze in allegedly killing Thane trader Mansukh Hiran. Hiran was linked to the Scorpio which was found parked near the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani with 20 gelatin sticks and a threatening note.

Nayak’s transfer was held back in 2019 over a threat to his life as he had killed so many criminals. Earlier, on April 4, four police inspectors serving in the Mumbai Police and crime branch for several years, police inspector Nandkumar Gopale, Sachin Kadam, Kedari Pawar and Sudhir Dalvi, were transferred out.

Gopale was heading the Mumbai crime branch’s unit 9 during TRP scam investigated former assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, then in-charge of crime intelligence unit, and Gopale and his team helped to arrest several accused allegedly involved in the TRP scam.

Kadam was heading Anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch which was part of the investigating team who helped to bring in underworld don Ravi Pujari and Ejaz Lakdawala. Pawar was heading the Property Cell and initially, he and his team were also working on the Antilia bomb scare case.

Soon after Vaze’s arrest, 65 crime branch officials were transferred in local arms units and police stations.