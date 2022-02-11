Maharashtra: Two dentists booked after woman dies by suicide

Mumbai: Police have charged two doctors with abetment of suicide after a woman, who worked as an assistant at their clinic, killed herself. Family members of the women told police that the two doctors harassed her by blackmailing her with a private video of hers, and even sent the clip to the woman’s husband, who then thrashed her.

The two doctors, a man and a woman who are dentists in Mumbai, were booked for abetement to suicide but were not arrested yet, police said. The victim’s family have not pressed any charges against her husband yet. HT has seen a copy of the FIR.

The woman died by suicide at Kudal in Sindhudurg district on January 29.

Police have booked both the dentists under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. “ Kudal Police registered a zero FIR against the two doctors and transferred the case to us on Thursday. The complaint has been registered by the deceased woman’s family. No arrest has been made. We are investigating,” said Ravidatta Sawant, senior inspector, Pantnagar police station.

The two dentists -- Sudhir Ramanna and Dipika Dalal – were not available for comment.

The victim’s sister, a Panvel resident, filed the complaint and also told police that the husband was a drunk who would often beat her and the children. The victim had filed for divorce.

Police said the woman got married in 2006 and had two sons. Since 2016, she started working as an assistant at Dr Sudhir Ramanna’s Ghatkopar (East) clinic. The FIR states that the victim told her sister over the phone that Ramanna often behaved inappropriately with her. But she did not leave the job as she thought she would not get work anywhere else.

In 2020, Ramanna sacked her during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The victim then started working with Dr Dipika Dalal’s dental clinic in Mulund. Dr Dalal knew Dr Ramanna. Later, she left Dr Dalal’s clinic as well because she too used to harass her, the complainant said, adding that Dr Dalal would often send messages to Dr Ramanna from the victim’s phone while she was in the clinic and then defamed the victim.

The complaint added that the woman feared that the accused may further defame her and her family members, and since then she had been under tremendous mental pressure.

On November 10, 2021, the victim informed her sister that she would harm herself as Dr Ramanna had filed a non-cognisable complaint against her for sending him the messages. He also had taken her signature on some papers, a police officer requesting anonymity said.

On January 28, the victim called her sister, and sounded very disturbed. She asked her sister to run away as Dr Ramanna would harm her and her family, as he had managed to get the details of all the family members. “She did not reveal the exact reason and told me that she was going to take her life,” the complainant said.

When the complainant enquired what had happened, the victim told her that Dr Ramanna had a private video of her and had shown it to her estranged husband, who then beat her up. Following this, she went to her mother’s house at Kudal and the next day, she died by suicide, the FIR states.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918