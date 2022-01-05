Maharashtra won't see 100% lockdown as of now, says health minister

Maharashtra will not see a 100% lockdown as of now as it is not required in the present situation, health minister Rajesh Tope said n Wednesday, asserting the need to impose restrictions when there is crowding. The silver lining of the present situation is that 90% of the cases are asymptomatic and among the rest 10%, only one or two per cent require hospitalisation, the minister said. “The Task Force has used the term augmented restrictions, which means if the cases rise like this...we don't have to use the term lockdown. Hundred per cent lockdown is not certainly required as of today,” the minister said.

“Wherever crowding takes place, there have to be restrictions, but it is not the case that it (curbs) should be brought today," the minister said after a meeting with the state's Covid-19 task force and the officials of the health, planning and finance departments. The recommendations of the task force will be discussed with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the minister said.

The health minister's assertion comes a day after Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said if the daily Covid-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government's rules. She had also suggested that people wear triple-layer masks while travelling by public buses and local trains.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 26,538 fresh coronavirus positive cases, including 15,166 in Mumbai, the highest-ever daily count in the metropolis. Compared with Tuesday, the fresh cases in Maharashtra rose by 43.71 per cent or 8,072 in absolute numbers on Wednesday. Mumbai's overall coronavirus infection count jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

Some restrictions have already been in place since Christmas and New Year eve. The state government also decided to shut all non-agricultural, autonomous universities, technical and affiliated colleges in Maharashtra till February 15. Schools in Nagpur city and some adjoining areas will remain shut for physical classes for students of Grades 1 to 8 from Thursday.

Maharashtra also recorded 144 new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, including 100 from Mumbai, taking their cumulative tally to 797 so far.

(With agency inputs)

