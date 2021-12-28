Maharishi Ramayan Vidyapeeth Trust under scanner in Ayodhya land purchase case

A religious body based in Ayodhya is under the scanner for allegedly buying large parcels of land from Dalit owners in violation of norms, officials said on Monday, as part of the government probe into allegations of financial irregularities in land purchase deals in the temple town.

Officials requesting anonymity said they were focussing on the Maharishi Ramayan Vidyapeeth Trust,which bought land inManjha Barhata and Shahnawazpur villagesfrom its Dalit owners.

A state government official said the trust allegedly purchased the land from a Dalit person in the name of its own Dalit employee, who was identified as Ronghai, and later showed that the land had been donated to the body. Such a transaction violated norms which state that land owned by a scheduled caste person can only be sold to another Dalit person.

A non-Dalit is not allowed to purchase land from a Dalit. In rare cases, permission of the district magistrate concerned is mandatory for such transactions.

A case is also pending against the trust in the revenue court (administrative), Ayodhya. “After camping in Ayodhya for three days, the probe team has returned to Lucknow. Land deals of the trust are being investigated. The probe team scanned all documents related with the land deals of the trust,” said the state government official quoted above. “The team also sought details of the ongoing case against the trust in the revenue court (administrative),” added the official, requesting anonymity.

The probe team also received a complaint against a senior official posted in Ayodhya whose relatives allegedly purchased land in Manjha Barhata village, a senior official, seeking anonymity.

According to officials, the parcel of land purchased by the official’s relatives belonged to three brothers.

“Only two brothers had sold the land. The third brother had refused to sell his portion of the land. However, his land has been forcibly occupied by the official’s relatives,” said the above official.

According to a senior official of the revenue department, the probe was almost complete and the final report was being prepared for presenting to the chief minister. The probe team headed by Radhey Shyam Mishra, special secretary (Revenue), comprises three members.

