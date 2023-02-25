Mahua Moitra raises Delhi Cricket Association issue: ‘Non-sporty sons of…'

Amid complaints against Delhi and Districts Cricket Association president Rohan Jaitley, son of late Arun Jaitley, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra raised the issue on social media demanding answers from the BCCI. Without naming Rohan Jaitley, the Trinamool MP wrote: "Sports bodies being run by non-sporty sons of powerful father has got to stop." The Lok Sabha MP did not comment on the complaints of sexual exploitation and said, "Private lives are private. None of our business. But allegations of kickbacks, inflated contracts & bribery at Delhi Cricket Association need to be probed asap. Believe Ombudsperson has also resigned." Mahua Moitra on Saturday raised question over the allegations against Delhi Cricket Association. (PTI)

"What's happening in the Delhi Cricket Association? Team hotels being used for other sports we hear," Mahua Moitra said.

A woman has written a 17-page complaint letter to the BCCI against Rohan Jaitley. No police complaint has been filed in connection with the case. Neither DDCA nor BBCI issued any statement on it. In the purported complaint leader doing the rounds on social media, the woman alleged that she was receiving threats from Rohan Jaitley and his wife.

According to the purported complaint, the woman met Rhan in 2021 to consult her matrimony case. "He used too call me and set up meetings on the pretext of my matrimonial case, however, in between our discussion, he would start talking about his own matrimonial problems and how he was unhappy with his present marriage with Meherunnisa Anand Jaitley," it said. From the fund of the DDCA, the complainant's stay at a hotel was booked, it added.

"Being the DDCA president, he told me how he earned crores of rupees in gym equipment, flood lights and other contracts...He has also appointed his own 4-5 lawyers in the DDCA panel through which he make crores through them (sic)," the purported letter said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON