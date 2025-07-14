Mumbai, Amid backlash over back-to-back incidents involving a Shiv Sena MLA and a minister, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Monday asked the party legislators and ministers to follow discipline in public life and not compel him to take action. Maintain discipline in public life, don't compel me to take action: Shinde tells Shiv Sena leaders

Shinde stepped in to contain the damage caused to the Sena's image after party MLA Sanjay Gaikwad punched and slapped a canteen staffer at an MLA hostel in Mumbai for serving him 'stale food'.

"Public life demands discipline, and we must uphold it. I expect discipline and accountability from each of you," Shinde said while addressing a party meeting.

Shinde's stern warning comes days after a viral video of Gaikwad, clad in a vest and a towel wrapped around his vest, in action, led to widespread condemnation and disapproval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Even before the outrage could subside, a video of Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat sitting in his bedroom, with a bag purportedly containing bundles of banknotes went viral, days after he was reportedly received an Income Tax notice for the rise in his declared assets.

Shirsat had rubbished the insinuation of wads of cash, while Gaikwad remained defiant and justified the assault on the canteen staffer.

Both incidents not only embarrassed the Shiv Sena but also the Fadnavis government.

Addressing the meeting, Shinde cautioned legislators and ministers against the power dictating their actions.

"Some ministers had to step down due to public backlash. I don't like to take action against members of my own family. But don't compel me to do so," he said.

He asked his colleagues in Shiv Sena not to waste energy on unnecessary issues and to speak less and work more.

"I don't behave like a boss. I don't get angry. I act like a karyakarta , and expect you should also behave like a karyakarta," Shinde added.

Referring to "certain incidents" unfolded over the last few days, Shinde said, as a leader of Shiv Sena, he had to face the searing questions from the people about the conduct of his colleagues.

"People don't point fingers at you. They point fingers at me. They ask me: What are your MLAs up to?' You all are my people. We are one family. Your disrepute is my disrepute," Shinde said.

He urged the MLAs and ministers not to let the success get into their heads, stressing that they should not forget their party worker identity.

"We have achieved a lot in a very short span. The people are with us, and because of that, some are now trying to malign us. Be alert and cautious. The coming time will test us," he added.

