Major General to head probe into Nagaland civilian killings

The Indian Army has set up a court of inquiry under a major general to look into the killing of civilians in a botched counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland’s Mon district on Saturday, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. The two-star officer is posted in the country’s northeast.

Fourteen civilians were killed in two separate firing incidents. In the first incident, army personnel gunned down six coal miners after mistaking them to be insurgents. Soon after, angry villagers reached the spot and set ablaze security vehicles, sparking off another round of firing by the forces in which seven villagers and one soldier died. On Sunday, a 14th civilian died when a mob attacked an army camp.

The operation was carried out by a special forces unit of the army, which laid an ambush after receiving intelligence inputs on the movement of militant cadres in the area.

“The incident in Nagaland has been a tragic mistake. The army has been open in its admission and ordered an inquiry. It would be good if the inquiry is quickly concluded and there is transparency about its findings, otherwise credibility is lost,” said former Northern Army commander Lt General DS Hooda (retd).

The unfortunate incident should have never taken place, said Lt General Shokin Chauhan, who retired last year as the chairman of the Ceasefire Monitoring Group responsible for implementing ceasefire ground rules between the Centre and Naga insurgent groups.

“If you continue to allow insurgency to fester and not bring the peace process to conclusion, such incidents are likely to happen. I feel there should be full disclosure and justice should be meted out,” said Chauhan. He also highlighted the need to take review standard operating procedures so that such incidents do not take place again.

The gunning down of civilians renewed the demand for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) from the state. The Act, which grants special powers to the forces to maintain public order in “disturbed areas”, has been a contentious issue in the state, with civil society members saying that it gives security personnel impunity to carry out excesses and forces saying that it helps them maintain order in restive areas.

Linking this incident with AFSPA is not entirely correct, and the issue of the continuation of the Act or otherwise needs to be holistically viewed keeping in mind the overall security environment, and not based on individual incidents, Hooda added.

AFSPA bestows sweeping powers on security forces and prohibits prosecutions from being initiated without a go-ahead from the Centre if the allegations are linked to the public duty of the accused.

The Nagaland government on Sunday banned mobile internet and SMS services in the region to curb “circulation of inflammatory videos, pictures or text.”

A notification issued by the state home department banning the services alluded to the “apprehension of grave law and order problems” in the district and said: “Short Message Service (SMS), WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms could be used for spreading of rumours, fake news, and for circulating inflammatory texts, pictures, videos etc. which may inflame passions and thus exacerbate the law-and-order situation.”

The incident has focused attention on the security situation in the northeast and the conduct of counter-insurgency operations by security forces. It comes weeks after armed militants ambushed an Assam Rifles convoy near the porous India-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, killing five soldiers, including a colonel, his wife and their eight-year-old son.