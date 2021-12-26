Majority not a defence for arbitrary action: CJI Ramana

Hyderabad: Chief justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday said a popular majority is not a defence for arbitrary actions of the government and underscored that all wings of the government should work within the Constitutional limits. He added that it would be “unthinkable” for democracy to function “without judicial review.”

Delivering the fifth Sri Lavu Venkatewarlu endowment lecture on ‘Indian Judiciary – Challenges of future’ at Siddhartha Law College in Vijayawada, the CJI also criticized the tendency to brand judicial review as judicial overreach.

“Such generalisations are misguided…If judiciary does not have power to review, then functioning of the democracy in the country would be unthinkable,” he said.

He also raised concern over the growing tendency to disregard and even disrespect orders of the court. “The executive needs to assist and co-operate for rule of law to prevail in the nation,” he said.

He also dismissed the criticism that judges themselves are appointing judges and said it is one of the “widely propagated myths”.

Justice Ramana said the judiciary was one of the many players involved in the process of appointing judges and said some of the recommendations made by high courts on appointment of judges are still to be transmitted to the Supreme Court by the law ministry.

The CJI referred to a recent comment made by Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP from Kerala John Brittas in Rajya Sabha that the appointment of judges by judges in India was unheard of anywhere in the world. He wondered whether the appointment of judges should be shrouded in mystery, secrecy and darkness. Brittas had made the remark on December 21 during a debate on The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

“It is nowadays fashionable to reiterate phrases such as ‘judges are themselves appointing judges’. I consider this to be one of the widely propagated myths,” the CJI said.

Ramana pointed out that many authorities were involved in the appointment process including the law ministry, state governments, governor, high court collegiums, intelligence bureau and the topmost executive. “I am sad to note that the well-informed also propagate the aforesaid notion. After all, this narrative suits certain sections,” Ramana said.

He called for improving the service conditions of judges to attract the best talent and fill vacancies.

The CJI pointed out that people approach the judiciary only when other state organs fall short of constitutional expectations. Considering the monetary and psychological impact of litigation, no individual would like to approach the court without a serious grievance, he said.

Stating that pendency of cases was a complex issue, he said it could only be resolved through a multi-pronged approach. Increased use of alternative dispute resolution (ADR), clear legislation, executive actions within legally prescribed limits, cooperation of advocates and litigants, prompt implementation of orders, respecting the rule of law, etc., are part of the solution.

He said there were 46 million cases pending before Indian courts. By itself, this number is not a very useful indicator, taking into consideration 1.4 billion population of India and the judge-to-population ratio of 21 judges per million.

“Nearly 47 percent of the total litigation comprises government cases. Actions or inaction of authorities leads to a lot of litigation in the country,” he said.

