Majority of Old Delhi traders oppose relocation: CTI

New Delhi, A majority of Delhi's traders is not in favour of relocating historic markets such as Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar, the Chamber of Trade and Industry has said, citing a survey it conducted.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the outfit surveyed 1,198 traders from Old Delhi, 88 per cent of whom opposed the shifting of the markets.

Instead, they called for redevelopment and modernisation of the existing infrastructure, said Goyal.

The debate around the future of these iconic markets gained momentum after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently suggested that the city needs a new location for large commercial areas like Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar.

Goyal said CTI had received calls from hundreds of traders since the statement was made.

"Most traders believe that these markets should be upgraded with better facilities rather than being relocated. They fear that shifting may hurt their businesses and historical identity," he said.

"Multilevel parking facilities and removal of illegal encroachments could solve more than half the problems faced by traders," Goyal added.

He claimed that past attempts at relocation failed due to a lack of planning and infrastructure.

"The paper market in Chawri Bazar and the chemical market of Khari Baoli were supposed to be shifted years ago, but the new sites lacked even basic facilities. As a result, both markets continue to operate from their original locations," he said.

He stressed the cultural and economic significance of Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar.

"These are globally known markets with a rich Mughal-era legacy. Tourists from across the world visit them," he added.

Gupta on Friday suggested shifting Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar to new places.

She made the suggestions while addressing an event organised by the Confederation of All India Traders at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

Traders in such markets as Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar face a lot of problems doing business from small, cramped spaces where it's difficult to even breathe, she said.

"The need of the day is that all such markets should be set up at some new place to provide them a broader scope, strengthen trade and provide relief to the traders," Gupta said.

