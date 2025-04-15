New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday asked a group of newly inducted IAS officers to make special efforts for the upliftment of the underprivileged. Make special efforts for upliftment of underprivileged: Prez Murmu to newly inducted IAS officers

Asserting that being in the Indian Administrative Service gives them an opportunity to bring about transformative changes in the lives of countless people, she said officers should keep in mind the rights and duties of civil servants.

"The duties of a public servant are their responsibilities and their rights are the means to fulfil those duties," Murmu said addressing the IAS officers from the 2023 batch, who are currently serving as assistant secretaries in various Union ministries and departments.

Addressing the IAS officers, Murmu said that they had become IAS officers through extraordinary determination and hard work.

"This has brought about a transformative change in their personal lives. Now with even more determination and dedication, they have the opportunity to bring about transformative changes in the lives of countless people," she said.

Their area of service and authority are so vast that they can make the lives of many fellow citizens better in their first posting itself, the President said.

She advised them to make special efforts for the upliftment of the underprivileged.

Murmu also advised them to visit the places of posting during their career journey after some time and see the far-reaching results of their work.

The President told officers that their real career story would be created by their work, not by increasing the number of followers on social media.

"Their real social net worth would be determined by their good work," Murmu was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the President's office.

The President said that every public servant should work with honesty of purpose.

"We all face the challenges of environmental pollution and climate change. Pollution of immorality and erosion in values are also very serious challenges. There should be no need to say anything else about being devoted and honest.

"The people who move ahead following life values of honesty, truth, and simplicity are happier. Honesty is the most desirable policy in public service. It is expected from the public servant that they would present examples of integrity and sensitivity in every sphere of life," she said.

Murmu said that in the digital era, people’s aspirations are rising.

"They are becoming aware of the accountability of administrators," she told the officers, who had called on the President, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here.

Murmu advised officers to develop closeness with their fellow citizens and increase their participation in local efforts.

She also advised them to resolve public interest issues raised by people’s representatives.

The President said that the development and public welfare work done by them at the local and state level would help in achieving national goals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.