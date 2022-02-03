Malayalam actor Dileep moves Kerala court against further probe in assault case

Malayalam actor Dileep on Thursday moved the Kerala High Court with a plea to quash the new case registered by the crime branch in connection with the actor assault case and sought the court’s intervention to complete the trial by February 16, a deadline set by the Supreme Court.

In the plea, the actor contended that the new case was a ploy to extend the trial and charges in the case were framed in January 2020 and the testimony of only one prosecution witness, the main investigating officer, remained.

He said under the guise of fresh investigation, new cases were foisted against his family members. He also said one of the investigating officers was behind the move and he forced director Balachandra Kumar to raise new charges against him. He said new a case was foisted on him after the prosecution found that its contentions in the actor assault case were weak. He sought the court’s intervention to complete trial by February 16, a deadline set by the Supreme Court, and not to extend it further.

The four-year-long case of an actor abduction and assault took another turn last month after Balachandra Kumar claimed that Dileep was in possession of the woman actor’s assault video and had tried to influence witnesses in the case.

He also said that he was privy to a conversation that allegedly took place in November 2017 at the actor’s flat to eliminate officers who had investigated the case. Later a new case was registered against him and four others including his brother based on this disclosure.

The fresh case came up at a time when the trial in the actor abduction and assault case was to conclude on February 16. A leading south Indian woman actor was abducted and assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi in 2017 and Dileep is the seventh accused in the case.