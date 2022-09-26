Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for verbally abusing anchor

The Kerala police on Monday arrested Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi in Ernakulam in connection with a complaint filed by a woman anchor of an online media, who alleged that he verbally abused her during a promotional interview for his recently released film ‘Chattambi’ in Kochi.

Bhasi, 34, was arrested after being summoned by the police for questioning.

“We have recorded his arrest. He will be taken for a medical examination,” police said. The arrest was recorded under sections 354 A (1) (IV), 509 and 294 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 354 A (1) (IV) of IPC deals with the offence of making sexually coloured remarks. Section 509 deals with word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, while section 294 B deals with uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place.

In an audio clip which went viral on social media he was purportedly heard abusing the anchor after she raised some provoking questions.

In her complaint the anchor said when she asked a naughty question to rate actors in the movie based on their “rowdiness and pranks” he asked her not to ask such silly questions. When she insisted, he stopped his interview and asked the crew to switch off the camera.

Once the camera was turned off, she said, the actor abused her and crew verbally which was recorded on phone.

Shortly after this, another clip of Bhasi abusing a radio jockey during a different interview with a private FM channel went viral, too. In the second video, Bhasi was seen irritated apparently by the poor standard of the questions posed by the interviewer. But, no complaint was filed in this regard.

After the anchor filed a police complaint, Bhasi said he was trapped by the crew and he got angry when they persisted with silly questions. In an interview with a television channel, he denied the allegations against him and expressed regret at losing his temper during interviews.

Bhasi began his career in 2011 and donned many side roles for many years but took a break and later got plum roles. He is also a singer.

He would be let out on bail after the medical examination as the offence against him is bailable, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)