‘Male victimisation’: IPS officer seen beating wife on suspension order

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:50 IST

Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended senior IPS officer Purushottam Sharma whose video beating his wife went viral on social media on Sunday, following which he was shifted from the post of director of Public Prosecution, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, as per a government’s order.

The suspension order came from the home department after the 1986 batch IPS officer, having a special director general rank in police department, submitted his reply to a show-cause notice served on him on Monday evening by the department of Home.

Home department’s suspension order stated, “Purushottam Sharma (1986), the then director, Public Prosecution directorate, is hereby suspended with immediate effect prima facie in view of his conduct found in violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and his reply to a show cause notice issued in regard with viral videos in social media on September 27, being found unsatisfactory and inadequate. During the period of suspension his headquarters will be police headquarters, Bhopal.”

However, Sharma termed the suspension order as unfortunate and one-sided.

He said, “The state government took the decision (to suspend me) without looking into my reply. I submitted the reply at 5.30 pm today to additional chief secretary, Home Rajesh Rajora and just within one hour the decision was taken to suspend me. In fact, my case is not a case of woman victimisation but a male victimisation. I will fight it out.”

The show cause notice served on the police officer by department of Home on Monday stated, “Two video clips went viral in social media on September 27 and 28 in which prima facie there appears to be unethical conduct and domestic violence with your wife by you. Hence, your act makes you liable for disciplinary action under rule 10 of All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules- 1969. Hence, please present your clarification. Why disciplinary action be not taken against you for the misconduct as reflected in the viral videos.”

The police officer was asked by the department to submit his clarification within stipulated time to avoid facing a one-sided action.

In a less than five-minute video clip, Sharma is purportedly seen pushing, hitting and pinning down his wife. In another video, he is seen in the house of a woman and is soon followed by his wife, leading to a heated exchange of words between the couple and Sharma leaving the house in a huff.

The woman in the second video, who is a TV news anchor, lodged a complaint with Shahpura police station in Bhopal on Monday night against the police officer’s wife and son for allegedly defaming her by shooting the video, making it viral on social media and levelling baseless allegations. The woman said that Sharma was like her father and he visited her just for a cup of tea.

On Tuesday, a police team of Mahila police station in Bhopal visited the police officer’s wife but the latter refused to lodge an FIR in connection with the alleged domestic violence, said a police officer who didn’t want to be named.

Meanwhile, a letter appeared on social media purportedly written by the police officer’s daughter who stood by her father and blamed her mother for causing troubles to him.

Despite efforts, Sharma’s wife and son couldn’t be reached for their comments. They didn’t respond to phone calls and text messages.

Earlier, on Monday, the police officer’s son wrote to home minister Narottam Mishra, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and director general of police Vivek Johri demanding action against his father based on the videos, as per government officials.

The home minister Narottam Mishra said, “I am yet to receive a letter. I will look into it once I get it.”