Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Malik alleges link between Wankhede’s sister-in-law and drugs business
india news

Malik alleges link between Wankhede’s sister-in-law and drugs business

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik questioned whether Sameer Wankhede’s sister-in-law, Harshada Dinanath Redkar, was involved in the drugs business as he launched a fresh attack on the NCB officer
Mumbai zonal director of the NCB, Sameer Wankhede, arrives at the NCB office in Mumbai. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged a link between Wankhede’s sister-in-law and the drugs business. (PTI/File)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 01:42 PM IST
By Swapnil Rawal

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday questioned whether Sameer Wankhede’s sister-in-law, Harshada Dinanath Redkar, was involved in the drug business as he launched a fresh attack on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer.

Malik has levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede. On Sunday, he alleged Wankhede was part of a plot to “kidnap” actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, for ransom. Aryan was among those arrested following NCB’s raid on a cruise ship last month.

In a tweet, Malik on Monday shared “proof” where Redkar is listed under “Respondent and Advocate” in a 2008 case registered under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. “Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court. Here is the proof,” Malik tweeted.

Also Read: Cruise drug bust case: NCB to record statement of witness Prabhakar Sail today

RELATED STORIES

Wankhede said that he was not even in the service when the case was registered. “I married Kranti Redkar in 2017, then how am I associated with the case anyway?” news agency ANI quoted him as saying .

On Sunday, Malik called Bharatiya Janata Party worker Mohit Bharatiya, also known as Mohit Kamboj, the “mastermind” of the cruise ship drug raid case. Malik said the NCB’s raid on Goa-bound cruise ship Cordelia on October 2 was “a plot to kidnap Aryan Khan for ransom, of which Mohit Bharatiya Kamboj was the mastermind”. He alleged Kamboj was part of Wankhede’s “private army” which routinely extorted people for money by threatening them. Malik added Wankhede allegedly set a trap for Aryan with the help of Kamboj’s brother-in-law, Rishabh Sachdeva. He added the “private army” will be exposed as the state government has formed a special investigation team to investigate his allegations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: Pre-primary classes resume in-person in Karnataka

2 Manipur leaders join BJP from Congress months before assembly polls

News updates from HT: Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley conferred Padma Vibhushan

Won’t entertain political leaders during UP election season: Darul Uloom Deoband
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP