Thrissur , Renowned dancer, activist, and Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, Mallika Sarabhai, has alleged that limitations have been placed on her freedom of expression in her new academic role. Mallika Sarabhai alleges restrictions on free expression as chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam

In a candid Facebook post on Wednesday, Sarabhai reflected on her experience, writing: "Today I got my first taste of what it means to be the Chancellor of a University. Restricted speech."

Her remarks come in the wake of an ongoing protest by ASHA workers in Thrissur, who are demanding better wages and improved working conditions.

She expressed her support for the cause, stating that ASHA workers are "ill paid and used" despite the critical work they perform across the country.

Sarabhai also highlighted a citizens' crowdfunding initiative, led by noted writer and activist Sarah Joseph, to support the workers in Thrissur, in which she has been invited to participate on Thursday.

However, Sarabhai revealed that after expressing her personal opinion on the issue, she was seemingly advised against doing so, leading her to question the constraints now placed upon her public voice.

"There is an ASHA workers agitation on in Thrissur about increasing their pay. I believe these workers everywhere do very important work and are ill paid and used. Sarah Joseph is leading a citizens’ crowd funding to increase their salary.

"I was asked for my opinion and gave it as me, as I have done all my life. Oh, not allowed any more. Hmmm. How do I stop being me? Do I even want to?" she wrote on her Facebook page.

She has not disclosed who attempted to impose these restrictions on her freedom of expression.

Condemning the alleged curbs, a leader of the protesting ASHA workers said they expect Sarabhai to participate in the protest online on Thursday evening.

Neither the Left government nor the university authorities have reacted to the allegations so far.

The Left government appointed Sarabhai as the Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University for Art and Culture on December 6, 2022.

