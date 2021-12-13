Mallikarjun Kharge interview: ‘RS chairman shouldn’t listen to govt and revoke MPs’ suspension’

New Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has been spearheading protests over the suspension of 12 MPs. He said in an interview to HT’s Saubhadra Chatterji that the protests will continue through various forms of satyagraha.

While the Rajya Sabha chairman has asked the government and opposition to sort out the issue of suspension, the government is adamant on an apology from the suspended members.Why should we apologize? Did we violate any business transaction or constitutional matter in the House? The incident took place in the last session, but just to insult the o. pposition, they brought the matter in this session and suspended 12 MPs. These members are vocal fighters always taking up people’s cause in the House. That’s why the government tried to suppress the voice of these people.

The protest has been going on for the past two weeks. What is the next step? We have to fight it. We have to tell the people why our people were suspended and how wrongly they have been kept out of the House. Our fight will continue and we will find other methods like a march or asking all political parties addressing to the press. We will continue our protests through different forms of satyagraha.

Any plan to meet the President, who summons all Parliament sessions? Now, one House (Lok Sabha) is running well. The problem is only with the Rajya Sabha. And it is pretty clear why the Rajya Sabha is facing daily disruptions. When the chairman has got full power, and he himself said that he can take any action and expel anyone, it is my appeal that the chairman should not listen to the government and revoke the suspension. He has the authority to do that. Remember in a recent incident in British Parliament, the speaker reminded the British Prime Minister that in the House the former is in charge.

You made several legal arguments on why the suspension process is wrong. Is there any thinking to challenge this decision in a court of law? We had thought about it. But you know, the court procedure would be lengthy, and by the time it delivers a judgment, the session would be adjourned. Also, in these cases the court is likely to maintain that the House is supreme and can take its own decisions. Our political fight will continue in various other forms.

