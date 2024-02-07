PM Narendra Modi takes '2 commanders' jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a sharp jibe at Congress stalwarts Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in his reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in Rajya Sabha, saying Mallikarjun Kharge was allowed to speak in the upper house of the Parliament last week because the parties two commanders weren't present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's address. (ANI file photo)

"Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time. Then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took the advantage of it. I think that Kharge ji must have heard that song 'Aisa mauka phir kaha milega'," he said.

Referring to Kharge's speech, PM Modi said he "completed the entertainment" that was missing in the Lok Sabha.

"I couldn't say this on that day, but I want to thank (Mallikarjun) Kharge Ji. I was listening to Kharge and enjoyed a lot. The entertainment that we are missing in Lok Sabha was completed by you (pointing to Kharge)," he said.

"A challenge has come from West Bengal that the Congress would not be able to cross 40 seat-mark (in 2024 Lok Sabha elections). I pray that they are able to save 40 (seats). This party (Congress) has an outdated thought process as well. Now, they have also outsourced their work," he added.

PM Modi said the Congress did nothing to resolve the problem faced by the country. He said the party ceased large chunks of the country's land to the enemy and is "now giving sermons to us on internal security".

Referring to the Karnataka Congress leaders' protest in Delhi seeking a larger GST share, he said the party is trying to create a north-south divide.

With inputs from PTI, ANI