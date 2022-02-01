Mamata Banerjee blocks Guv Dhankhar on Twitter, accuses him of tapping phones

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she blocked governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter because she was “irritated” by his posts against her government, marking a deterioration in already bitter ties between the two leaders.

At a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee said Dhankhar threatened the chief secretary and the director general of police on several occasions, and accused the governor of tapping phones.

“I am sorry to say that today I blocked the governor from my Twitter account. Every day he insults me and our officers. He used to tag me all the time. I found it extremely irritating,”said Banerjee.

“ Who does he think himself to be? He gives orders and instructions and threatens bureaucrats. He does not follow any Constitutional norm. Are we his servants and bonded labourers? Is he our landlord? We are a democratically elected government. He has been nominated for the post, not elected for it,” she added.

Hours later, Dhankhar hit back. The governor tweeted that the Constitutional duty of a governor cannot be “blocked” by anyone. FULL TWEET. Dhankhar did not make any direct reference to the chief minister.

Dhankhar and Banerjee have clashed repeatedly since the governor was appointed on XXXX but the relationship worsened after the Trinamool Congress won power for a third straight term last year. Banerjee has repeatedly accused Dhankhar of being an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a charge denied by the governor.

At the press conference, Banerjee accused Dhankhar of using Israeli spyware Pegasus to snoop on government officers. “I have written four letters to the Centre, seeking the Governor’s removal. I also talked to the Prime Minister but no action was taken…. The Centre has Pegasus. Pegasus is being used here from Raj Bhawan. Phones are being tapped at random. It is your (media’s) job to explore and find out. Go through the documents kept at Raj Bhawan,” said the CM.

The controversy came a day after the governor criticised the state government while paying homage to MK Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary and said “Bengal is becoming a gas chamber for democracy.”

A day later, Sudip Bandopadhyay, leader of the TMC legislative party in the Lok Sabha, asked President Ram Nath Kovind when the Centre will recall Dhankhar. This happened when Kovind was exchanging greetings with senior Lok Sabha members after addressing them at the inauguration of the Budget session.