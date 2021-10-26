Mamata Banerjee promises permanent political solution for Darjeeling, says statehood promise meant to divide people of hills

Siliguri: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday promised a permanent political solution for Darjeeling hills while it remains part of the state, even as she urged leaders in the hills to prepare a roadmap for the same by December.

“Some political parties come to Darjeeling ahead of the elections and promise statehood. Their actual motto is to divide the people of the hills. You give me a plan on how to come to a permanent solution. I would help you even while Darjeeling remains a part of West Bengal,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said.

Banerjee, who is on a four-day tour of north Bengal since October 24, was speaking at an administrative meeting in Kurseong, which was attended by political leaders of the hills.

She asked Anit Thapa, former Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader who recently floated a new outfit; Roshan Giri, secretary of the GJM; and Gautam Deb, senior TMC leader and former minister, to hold a meeting and come up with a plan by the first week of December. Officials and political representatives from the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) — an autonomous body that manages Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills in north Bengal — have also been asked to attend the meeting.

Banerjee’s remark on finding permanent political solution comes in the wake of Union home minister Amit Shah holding a tri-partite meeting in Delhi to discuss the Gorkha issues on October 12.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said: “The Centre is actively considering finding a permanent political solution for Darjeeling hills that witnessed 104-day long general strike and death of 13 people in 2017.”

Hill political parties, meanwhile, are clearly divided. GJM headed by Bimal Gurung and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha headed by Anit Thapa are aligning with the TMC. The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists (CPRM) and other small parties are pro-BJP and are banking on the Centre to find a permanent political solution.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Giri said, “We are ready to work with Thapa for the development of the hills.”

Thapa also said, “We are ready to work together with the GJM only for making plan for permanent political solution.”

Though the hill parties have maintained that a permanent political solution means a separate state of Gorkhaland or a Union territory, the Bengal CM on Tuesday indicated that whatever political solution is to be reached, it should be without granting statehood to Darjeeling.

The chief minister also said that the state government would hold the GTA elections after fresh electoral rolls are prepared. Parties like the GJM, GNLF and CPRM are opposed to the GTA as they claim it would not fulfil the aspiration of Gorkhas. Banerjee announced that the Darjeeling district magistrate will head the GTA till the elections are held.

The GTA elections were due in 2017. But since the 2017 Gorkhaland agitation and until the dates for the 2021 assembly elections were announced, the GTA was being run by the state government-nominated bodies headed by people like Binoy Tamang and Anit Thapa. Tamang, who played a pivotal role to derail the 2017 Gorkhaland agitation, was not invited to Tuesday’s meeting. At present, the GTA is run by a senior IAS officer of the rank of divisional commissioner.