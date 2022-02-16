Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Rajbanshi community, pays tribute to Chila Ray

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Chila Ray, an icon of the Koch Rajbanshi community of north Bengal, during her trip to Cooch Behar district. She also promised to develop Cooch Behar town at a cost of ₹200 crore and declare it a heritage town.

Chila Ray, also known as Sangram Singha, was a 16th century prince of the Koch royal dynasty of Kamtapur which, according to today’s map, comprised parts of Assam and Bengal, especially the Cooch Behar district.

“Chila Ray was a great warrior and scholar. He developed the art of guerilla warfare like Chhatrapati Shivaji. We will set up a 15-feet statue of Chila Ray at a cost of ₹18 lakh. It will be a landmark. A community hall will also be built and named after him,” Banerjee said after garlanding a statue of Chila Ray on his 512th birth anniversary.

Rajbanshi leader Ananta Maharaj was present on the dais when Banerjee announced a series of projects for the community. “Please don’t misunderstand us. Have faith. With your support and trust we can develop the region and make it flourish,” said the chief minister.

She ended her speech hailing Shiv Chandi, the deities worshipped by the Rajbanshis.

Since the polls for the region’s civic bodies will be held on February 27, political observers saw this as the chief minister’s efforts to keep the Dalit Rajbanshis in good humour in north Bengal, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has grown exponentially in the last three years.

While visiting the region before the 2021 assembly polls, Banerjee announced that 161 former members of the banned militant outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) would be employed as home guards. Formed in 1995, the KLO carried out an armed struggle for a separate state for the Rajbanshis, who comprise a sizeable section of voters, especially in Cooch Behar district.

KLO militants were armed and trained in Assam by United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) militants. According to the KLO’s original doctrine, its objective is to form the state of Kamtapur comprising six districts of north Bengal.

Over the past nine months, Jiban Singha, the absconding chairman of KLO, has released 3 video messages, demanding Cooch Behar’s separation from West Bengal. The videos were shot in a jungle and Singha could be seen dressed in military fatigues and his men armed with assault rifles. He alleged in one of the videos that Rajbanshi people were being killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

Banerjee earlier announced that a police battalion would be set up with local youngsters and named after Narayani Sena, the army of the ancient kingdom of Kamtapur. The BJP made a similar promise in its election manifesto for north Bengal, where the party’s national president J P Nadda paid multiple visits in 2021. Banerjee said on Wednesday that more youngsters could be employed as home guards and civic police volunteers if the community wanted.

Banerjee said the state government is setting up the Rajbanshi Language Academy and a second campus of the Panchanan Barma University.

Barma is the most prominent face of the Rajbanshi community since he carried out the first movement against the upper castes in the last century.

Nadda carried out an extensive campaign in north Bengal last year and held closed-door meetings with leaders of different communities and ethnic groups. It paid electoral dividend.

The BJP won 30 of the 54 assembly seats in the 8 north Bengal districts although the TMC won 213 of the state’s 294 seats against 77 wrested by the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP bagged 18 of the state’s 42 seats, creating a record. In north Bengal, it secured 7 of the 8 seats.

Reacting to the announcements Banerjee made on Wednesday, Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the chief minister violated the model code of conduct in force for the polls to be held at 108 civic bodies across Bengal on February 27.

“The chief minister will not be able to divert the attention of the Rajbanshis by announcing a new statue of Chila Ray. The role of Chila Ray has been kept out of history books since the Congress era because he fought against Mughal rulers who were essentially invaders. Like the Congress, the TMC too, wants to ignore that on purpose,” said Bhattcharya.

“The chief minister should spare Cooch Behar town from her plans on development. It is already a beautiful town with rich history,” he added.

