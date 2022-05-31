Mamata Banerjee says 'no entry for BJP in 2024’: ‘Will fight with all my might’

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led central government amid recent action by the central probe agencies against opposition leaders of the likes of Lalu Yadav. In her comments - which coincide with the arrest of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Monday - the Bengal chief minister yet again alleged a misuse of central probe agencies.

“The BJP is trying to silence the opposition with the use of central agencies. Are the probe agencies only against Jain, (Maharashtra minister) Nawab Malik and not for the BJP leaders?” she asked. “The BJP-led government at the centre is adulterated. They have destroyed the country's economy through disastrous decisions like demonetisation. It was a big scam," the Trinamool chief said, addressing the party workers.

“The soil of Purulia and the soil of Bengal gave me the strength to fight for people. I fear nobody and when it comes to ensuring people's welfare, I will fight with all my might! In 2024, @BJP4India's politics of hate & violence will find NO ENTRY in India,” the Trinamool Congress chief quoted her as saying in a tweet.

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, and his wife Rujira have also been on the radar of the central probe agencies over the Bengal coal smuggling case.

On Monday, Abhishek Banerjee had also attacked the BJP saying, "If I reveal the names of those who are in touch with us, all of you will be astonished. If we open our doors, the BJP will cease to exist in Bengal. We have kept our doors closed, and we will not open it for backstabbers and fence-sitters,"

“Many leaders have left the TMC before assembly polls, thinking that the BJP would come to power. Several ‘Mir Jafars’ (the general who betrayed Nawab Siraj ud Daulah at the Battle of Plassey) and Gaddars (traitors) are knocking at our doors, but they won't be allowed inside," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)

