Mamata Banerjee seeks PM Modi’s help to check erosion by River Ganga

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday seeking the Centre’s help to check erosion by River Ganga in three districts and prevent flooding of other rivers in north Bengal.

Erosion by River Ganges is a perpetual problem in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts. Around 2800 hectares of land has been engulfed by the river and there has been damage to properties to the tune of ₹1,000 crore in the last 15 years.

In 2005, the union water resources ministry extended the work jurisdiction of Farakka Barrage Project Authority (FBPA) over a stretch of 120 km-- 40 km upstream and 80 km downstream-- for the purpose of undertaking anti-erosion and river bank protection work in the entire stretch.

“In spite of several persuasions from the state government FBPA has not addressed the problem adequately in the extended jurisdiction of 120 km. This has further aggravated the land loss due to river erosion over 400 sq km on 15 blocks of the three districts,” Banerjee wrote in her letter.

To add to the woes, in 2017 the centre scaled down the jurisdiction of the FBPA from 120 km to around 17 km. In the same year Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Modi to restore the extended jurisdiction of FBPA so that the central agency takes up the anti-erosion and river bank protection work.

The state government has spent more than ₹168 crore to strengthen the embankments at 31 vulnerable locations. Work is also going on in another 10 km stretch which became vulnerable after the 2021 monsoon. It would cost ₹80 crore.

According to the latest assessment, 37 locations with a length of 28.8 km are vulnerable and require immediate attention. The concomitant expenditure for river bank protection would be to the tune of ₹571 crore.

The state government raised the issue of increasing the jurisdiction of the FBPA with the union ministry in August 2021 when a delegation from the state went to meet the Prime Minister.

“I would, therefore, request you to kindly reconsider the decision of withdrawal of the extended jurisdiction of FBPA, so as to fulfil the earlier commitment of the centre and arrange for taking up urgent bank protection schemes in the entire stretch in consultation with the state government,” the chief minister wrote in the letter.

She also flagged the issue of perpetual floods and erosion of trans-boundary rivers such as Mahananda, Fulhar, Tangon and Atrayee which is a concern for 21 blocks in three districts – Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur.

After the 2017 flood, which affected 4978 sq km of land and inflicted damage worth ₹2570 crore, the state came up with a Flood Management Scheme. It was shared with the Ganga Flood Control Commission in May 2021.