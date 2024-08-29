Mamata Banerjee taunts Amit Shah over son's ICC chairmanship: 'Most elevated achievement'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took a potshot on Union home minister Amit Shah, as his son Jay Shah was elected as the next chairman of the International Cricket Committee (ICC). Chief minister of West Bengal & All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee speaking in foundation day event of TMCP, students wing of TMC, at Mayo road in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

In a backhanded compliment, Banerjee congratulated Amit Shah in an X post, saying, “Congratulations, Union home minister (Amit Shah) !! Your son (Jay Shah) has not become a politician, but has become the ICC chairman - a post much much more important than most politicians!!”

ALSO READ- Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Why was Sandip Ghosh suspended by the Indian Medical Association?

Banerjee's remarks come as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, particularly Amit Shah, frequently accused her and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, of nepotism under the "Didi-Bhaipo" (aunt-nephew) narrative.

“Your son has indeed become very very powerful and I congratulate you on his this most elevated achievement,” the Trinamool supremo said.

Jay Shah, who has been serving as the BCCI secretary since 2019, was elected unopposed as the ICC chairman on Tuesday, making him the youngest person ever to hold this prestigious position in global cricket administration. The 35-year-old will assume the role on December 1, taking over from 62-year-old Greg Barclay, who decided not to seek a third term.

ALSO READ- Mukesh Ambani congratulates PM Narendra Modi at Reliance AGM for 3rd term: ‘Victory for…’

PM Modi using BJP to ‘cause a fire in Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his party to "cause a fire in Bengal" over the RG Kar rape-murder incident. Banerjee warned that “if you burn Bengal, other states including Assam, North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi too shall burn and your chair will be toppled.”

Her remark sparked controversy, with several NDA leaders terming it as hateful and divisive.

ALSO READ- Complaint filed against Mamata Banerjee over ‘if you burn’ warning to PM Modi

In a post on X, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted CM Mamata and said, "Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show us red eyes. Don't even try to burn India with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language."