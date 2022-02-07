Mamata Banerjee to reach Lucknow today to campaign for SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she wants the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party to win the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“I am going to campaign for SP in Lucknow. Akhilesh ji has invited me. I want Akhilesh ji and SP to win in Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lose. This would show the way forward. Everyone should support Akhilesh ji in his fight. TMC is not contesting from any seat in Uttar Pradesh but still I am going there to give moral support,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress chief made the remark before leaving for Lucknow where she will virtually campaign with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on February 8.

When asked whether it would have been better had the Congress supported the SP in Uttar Pradesh instead of going for a multi-faceted election, she said: “It would have been better had it been an united fight. When there is nothing to gain then why engage in dividing someone else’s vote bank. We had tried but (Congress) didn’t pay heed. If every voter and community supports Akhilesh ji, he will win.”

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 10. Earlier in 2021, Yadav had sent SP national vice-president Kiranmay Nanda and SP Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan to campaign for the TMC ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.

“This (Mamata’s visit to Uttar Pradesh) would directly benefit Yogi Adityanath. The country has seen the atrocities Hindus had to face in West Bengal during the post poll violence. The message is clear. Yogi ji will win hands down,” said Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader and leader of the opposition in the West Bengal legislative assembly.

Assembly elections to four other states -- Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa will be held at the same time.

“We are not contesting in Punjab. But I am very much interested in Punjab. We will contest from Punjab in the Lok Sabha polls. I know each and every district of Punjab and have been to the Golden Temple. Someone else (another TMC leader) is looking after Goa. I am looking after some other state for greater interest,” she said.

In January this year, Yadav sent Nanda to meet Banerjee at her south Kolkata residence to invite her to Uttar Pradesh to campaign for SP ahead of the UP polls.

A senior TMC leader said that Banerjee is expected to virtually campaign for the SP in Lucknow on February 8 and later, also at Varanasi. Yadav and Banerjee are expected to address a joint press conference on Tuesday.

“I will be going to Varanasi also. I have been invited to campaign there ahead of the last phase of polls. I will be visiting the Shiva temple at Varanasi and see the aarti there. I have been to Varanasi earlier too but missed the aarti. So this time I will see it and also hold meetings,” said Banerjee.

In 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat defeating his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of nearly 4.80 lakh votes.

Banerjee had campaigned for the SP in 2017 UP assembly polls in Lucknow when she had addressed an anti-demonetisation public meeting at the 1090 crossing there. The Samajwadi Party too has been campaigning for the TMC in past elections.

“Akhilesh Yadav wants Mamata Banerjee to campaign for us because she is the face of the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party force at the national level. The BJP has stopped all physical campaigns by the opposition in UP, citing the Covid-19 pandemic. It is using the Election Commission. No more than five people are being allowed at any meeting. Under these circumstances, a virtual campaign is the only solution. Banerjee has agreed to this,” Nanda had told the media in Kolkata after meeting Banerjee last month.

The TMC had swept the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls wining 213 out of the 292 seats where elections were held. The BJP which had set a target to win more than 200 seats could bag only 77 seats.