‘Mamata must resign’: BJP on Waqf violence; TMC hits back

A political slugfest erupted in West Bengal on Sunday over large-scale violence in Murshidabad district of the state, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding a probe by federal agencies into what it claimed to be “persecution” of Hindus and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) accusing the Opposition of running a “campaign of lies” and indulging in “politics of incitement”. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during a protest against the Mamata Banerjee-led government, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANIl)

The war of words erupted a day after at least three people were killed, several others injured and a number of shops torched after protests against the recently enforced Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in Suti and Samserganj blocks in the Muslim-majority district. Around 150 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that first broke out on April 8 and resurfaced over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Opposition BJP held a rally in Kolkata, attacking the ruling TMC, demanding the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and a probe by federal agencies over the Murshidabad violence.

“Mamata Banerjee has no right to continue (as chief minister). Houses of hundreds of Hindus were attacked. The violence should be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” Union minister and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar alleged.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the state government of allowing the “breakdown of law and order”, claiming that radical elements had been emboldened under the TMC’s rule, leading to targeted attacks on Hindus in Murshidabad.

“More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad driven by fear of religiously driven bigots were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda,” the leader of the Opposition in assembly alleged in a post on X. “Religious persecution in Bengal is real.”

Urging the central paramilitary forces deployed in Murshidabad as well as the state police and the district administration to ensure the safe return of these displaced people, Adhikari added: “Appeasement politics of TMC has emboldened radical elements. Hindus are being hunted, our people are running for their lives in their own land! Shame on the State Govt for allowing this breakdown of law & order.”

He also shared photographs and videos of people purportedly from the violence-hit district fleeing with their belongings to safety.

After two days of widespread violence, peace returned to the affected areas Sunday, with the police and central armed forces patrolling the sensitive areas. Shamserganj, the worst- hit area, saw around 300 residents fled to the neighbouring Malda district and took shelter in a relief camp at Parlalpur High School in Baishnabnagar.

The TMC hit out at the BJP, alleging that the violence was carried out by criminals who were allowed to cross over from Bangladesh by the Border Security Force as part of a conspiracy.

“Leaders of some parties and a section of the BSF drew a blueprint to create trouble for TMC. The men who led the violence were all outsiders. BSF let them in from across the border. They have disappeared. Afterall, who stands to gain politically if a communal violence takes place here?” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged while talking to reporters.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose accused the BJP of flooding the internet with fake photos and videos of violence and arson that are not related to West Bengal.

“The violence in Murshidabad has been deeply unfortunate. The Bengal government is clear no one will be allowed to take law into their hands and violence will be met with strict punishment, irrespective of community or religious identity of the perpetrators. However, the BJP, at the moment, is engaging in the politics of religious polarisation and incitement,” Ghose alleged on X.

She also shared a post of the state BJP containing photographs depicting violence during nine Hindu festivals “in West Bengal” and claimed that none of those incidents happened in the state, listing the specific locations.

Urging the police to take action, she claimed: “This is BJP’s campaign of lies, communal polarisation, and politics of incitement.”

TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim claimed: “BJP is trying to fish in troubled water. The chief minister has already announced that the new Waqf law won’t be enforced in Bengal. She will hold a meeting with leaders of the Muslim community and clerics on April 17.”

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) — Section 144 of the CrPC — have been imposed in the violence-hit areas, and the internet has been suspended.

Murshidabad, which comprise of around 60% Muslim population, has been rocked by violent protests against the recently implemented Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. A clutch of petitioners has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Act, which received the President’s assent on April 5 and was notified by the Union government on April 8.

(With agency inputs)