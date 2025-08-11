Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose on his death anniversary and criticised the makers of Hindi film 'Kesari Chapter 2' for allegedly misrepresenting Bengali revolutionaries. Mamata pays tribute to Khudiram Bose, condemns film for insulting freedom fighters

Banerjee claimed that the film wrongly named Khudiram Bose as "Khudiram Singh" and Barindra Kumar Ghosh as "Birendra Kumar" from Amritsar.

The CM described Bose as "a symbol of patriotism and supreme sacrifice."

"On the martyrdom day of revolutionary Khudiram Bose, I offer my respectful homage. Let me write something. Recently, in a Hindi film, revolutionary Khudiram was referred to as 'Singh.' Why are those who gave their lives for independence being insulted? Will language-terrorists now drag the name of the pioneering immortal revolutionary Khudiram as well?" she posted on X.

"Our indomitable youth from Medinipur has been portrayed as a boy from Punjab. Unbearable! But we have always paid tribute to this man, a symbol of patriotism and supreme sacrifice," she added.

An FIR was registered against the producers of 'Kesari Chapter 2' at Bidhannagar South police station in June for allegedly misrepresenting historical facts related to freedom fighters from Bengal.

The complaint accused the film of inaccurately portraying Khudiram Bose as "Singh" and describing Barindra Kumar Ghosh as "Birendra Kumar" from Amritsar.

Bose, one of the country's youngest freedom fighters, was hanged on August 11, 1908, at the age of 18 for his role in the Muzaffarpur bomb case.

Banerjee mentioned the state government’s initiatives to preserve Bose’s legacy, including the development of his birthplace, Mahabani, and the surrounding areas through the Mahabani Development Authority.

"Additionally, from installing a statue of martyr Khudiram in Mahabani to renovating the library, constructing a new spacious auditorium, a conference room, everything has been done. An open-air stage has also been built. Alongside, modern cottages have been constructed for visitors, and the historic Khudiram Park has been revitalised. The entire area has been adorned with lights," she said.

She further noted that the state government had named a Metro station in Kolkata after Bose.

"Not only in his birthplace, Medinipur, but to honour this great revolutionary, we have also named a metro station in Kolkata after him. We are proud," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.