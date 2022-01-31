Mamata permits direct flights from UK, daily flights from Delhi, Mumbai, as Covid-19 cases dip

The West Bengal government on Monday extended Covid-19 restrictions till February 15 while allowing direct flights from UK, daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai and directing schools to reopen from February 3.

“As Covid-19 cases have gone down we are allowing flights from Delhi and Mumbai every day. Also, we are allowing direct flights from UK. Passengers coming from UK will have to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival,” said Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal.

The Bengal government had earlier suspended direct flights from UK to Kolkata airport due to a rise in Omicron cases. Flights from Delhi and Mumbai were being allowed only on three days when the third wave of Covid-19 had hit.

Banerjee also said that schools (classes VII–XII), colleges and universities will reopen from February 3. Community schools would be held for students of classes V to VII.

All government and private offices, which were functioning with 50% workforce, will now work with 75% workforce. Restaurants, bars, cinema halls, theatres and swimming pools may also run with 75% capacity. Earlier they were running with 50% workforce and capacity.

Entertainment parks, protected area such as wildlife sanctuaries, national parks and tiger reserves have also been allowed to reopen. The night curfew had been relaxed for one hour from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 10pm.

Cultural and political programs may be organised in stadiums with 75% capacity. Political rallies on roads may be held with a maximum of 200 people.

The daily count of Covid-19 cases had shot up to more than 24,000 in mid-January, but it has dropped over the past two weeks. On Sunday, 3,427 fresh cases were reported. At least 33 people died. The positivity rate which had gone up to 36% has declined to 6% now.